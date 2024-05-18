Liverpool have ‘unleashed’ for in demand star, ‘want’ to secure signing – Report

Another day, another story on Teun Koopmeiners who is wanted by Liverpool and a host of clubs in Europe.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Atalanta attacking midfielder is high in demand in the transfer market.

The Rome based news outlet claim Juventus has chosen Koopmeiners as the one to reinforce the midfield department.

However, they face heavy competition from clubs in the continent. Liverpool have ‘unleashed’ for the Dutch international and ‘want’ to secure his signing.

On the other hand, even the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Barcelona are looking to hire his services.

Atalanta have slapped a price tag of 60 million euros on their prized asset and Juve does not seem willing to match the fee.

CorSport claim the Bianconeri aim to obtain a discount by offering a player in exchange.

It is reported that Huijsen or Soule could be offered to the La Dea in order to lure Koopmeiners this summer.

The central defender is valued at around 15-20 million euros and the attacking winger is rated at around 30-35 million euros.

Koopmeiners has been directly involved in more than 20 goals this season and no Liverpool midfielder comes close to his figures. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Reds want to sign him.

Would incoming manager, Arne Slot, move to reunite with his compatriot at Anfield? We shall see.