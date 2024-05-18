Slot’s first wish, Liverpool willing to agree £34.4m asking fee to sign star – Report

Arne Slot has confirmed that he will be the Liverpool boss after Klopp and the manager wants to lure Mats Wieffer as his first signing for the club.

As per reports in Spain, the Dutch manager’s first wish from the Merseysiders is to reunite with the Feyenoord defensive midfielder.

It is reported that Wieffer is valued at around £34.4m (40 million euros) and Liverpool are willing to agree the asking fee to get the deal over the line.

The 24-year-old has the ability to control the game from the No.6 position and his versatility makes him a priority target for Slot at Liverpool.

The 9-capped international is a solid play breaker and has also proved to be effective in the attack. This term, so far, he has netted 6 goals and provided 4 assists for Feyenoord.

However, he has missed the last few games due to a thigh concern and Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, did not name him in the provisional squad for the European Championships.

Earlier this month, even Football Insider reported that Slot wants to bring Wieffer to Liverpool in the summer.

The Merseysiders do need to adequately replace Fabinho to reinforce the DM position at Anfield. Endo is a veteran and Mac Allister is not a natural play breaker.

The question is, should Liverpool bid £34.4m to sign Mats Wieffer?

He has done brilliantly for Feyenoord under Slot but will the midfielder be able to replicate the form in the toughest league i.e Premier League.

Even Martinez and Antony were top stars for Ajax under the management of Erik ten Hag, but for Man United, the Argentine has been injury prone and the Brazilian, a big money flop.

In your view, who should Slot sign to reinforce the Liverpool squad?