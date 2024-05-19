4-3-3: Jurgen Klopp’s final starting lineup for Liverpool – Predicted XI vs Wolves

Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Liverpool will end today after the final game of the season against Wolves.

The German manager is set to name his final starting lineup for the club in front of a packed Anfield stadium.

In the goal, Brazilian international, Alisson Becker, is expected to start and in front of the shot stopper, the likes of Quansah and Van Dijk could feature in the central defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would probably start in the fullback positions.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Japanese international, Endo, could feature in the No.6 role in front of the backline.

On the other hand, Mac Allister and Elliott should get the nod to start in the advanced midfield roles again.

As far as the offense is concerned, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz would feature on the flanks.

Cody Gakpo has been in fine form lately and the Dutch forward should start in the False No.9 role for Klopp vs Wolves.

This is the third time under the German’s tenure that we are facing the Molineux outfit in the final game of the season.

Back in 2018-19, the Reds won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane and in 2021-22, we bounced back from a goal down to beat them 3-1.

Who will come out on top this time?

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Wolves: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.