Chelsea prepared to pay £51.3m to sign Liverpool and Man Utd target – Report

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in hiring the services of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer.

Last week, Tutto Atalanta revealed the Blues and the Reds are ready to make important moves to sign the Dutch international, who is also wanted by Juventus.

If the latest reports in Italy are anything to go by then Chelsea are prepared to pay £51.3m (60 million euros) to lure Koopmeiners.

As per a story published by Tutto Juve a few hours ago, the Stamford Bridge outfit have no problem paying £51.3m to lure the Oranje midfielder.

The 26-year-old star has been in top class form for Atalanta this season and has directly contributed in twenty two goals in all competitions thus far.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea must have eyes on Koopmeiners when he will collide against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The Dutchman missed the weekend’s Serie A fixture against Lecce due to suspension.

He has played for AZ Alkmaar under the management of Arne Slot, who is heavily linked with the Anfield job and yesterday, even Jurgen Klopp chanted his name after the game against Wolves.

Therefore, Liverpool may have the edge over Chelsea in signing Koopmeiners and unlike the Blues, we offer Champions League football next season.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.