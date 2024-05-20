Report – Liverpool advance to finally sign £51m European Champion

Liverpool have been after Federico Chiesa for years and they are now advancing to finally sign him in the summer, as per reports.

According to Tutto Juve, the Reds have followed the Italian international for a long time and have recently raised their efforts to get the deal done.

The Italian news source claim Juventus would only think about selling the attacking playmaker if they receive an offer of around £51m.

His current contract with the Old Lady will expire in just over an year and therefore, the asking fee of £51m should be considered high.

Chiesa can play on either flank and even in the central offensive positions if needed and his versatility could be an asset for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the Italian squad that won the European Championships three years ago and he is expected to be part of the national side for Euro 2024.

In the current campaign, so far, the Azzurri attacker has made 28 starts for the Bianconeri and directly contributed in 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists).

At the moment, Liverpool have multiple options for the LW and CF positions but right wing must be reinforced.

Mohamed Salah’s contract at Anfield will expire next year and in all fairness, the Reds have never had an adequate cover for the Egyptian international.

Do you think Chiesa is good enough to strengthen the RW position at Liverpool? How big should the Merseysiders bid to finally sign him this summer?