Liverpool now even lead Madrid to secure signing of £51.3million player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with a number of central defenders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Odilon Kossounou.

A few weeks ago, Caught Offside revealed that the Reds face tough competition to hire the services of the Ivorian international, who is a wanted player in the market.

More recently, in another exclusive story covered by the news source, Liverpool are now in pole position to secure the signing of Kossounou.

The Anfield club lead the likes of Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and even Spanish champions and CL finalists, Real Madrid, to lure the Bayer Leverkusen star.

The 23-year-old has recently won the Bundesliga title under the guidance of Reds legend, Xabi Alonso.

So far, he has started 26 games in all competitions and helped Leverkusen keep 12 clean sheets. Overall, he has made over 100 appearances for the Die Werkself.

Kossounou was a key member of the Ivory Coast side that won the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. He featured for full 90 minutes in the final of the competition against Nigeria.

At the moment, Liverpool have Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah and Konate in their central defense.

However, Matip said his farewell to the club yesterday and with Virgil past his prime, the Merseysiders need to think long term.

As per Caught Offside, Kossounou is going to cost around £51.3million. Should Liverpool meet the asking fee to sign him?