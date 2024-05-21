Star willing to agree £13million a year deal to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have been interested in Nico Williams for quite some time and the latest reports in the media indicate he wants a huge deal to move to Anfield.

As per an exclusive story covered by RTK, the 21-year-old winger wants to agree a deal worth over £13million a year, £250,000 a week, to sign for the Reds.

News – Liverpool now even lead Madrid to secure signing of £51.3million player – Report

Journalist, Graeme Bailey, claims that Liverpool like Williams and believes he is a top player but the wage demands could be an obstacle. He stated:

“He’s been asking for £250,000 per week plus appearance money. The English clubs who like him, and they all like him a lot, they think he’s a terrific player.”

So, Williams wants even more than Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, who takes home around £240,000 a week.

The Spanish international has been in brilliant form for Athletic Bilbao in the current campaign.

He has thus far started 32 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 24 goals (7 goals and 17 assists).

The 13-capped La Roja winger only started four in the Copa del Rey, scored three goals and provided five assists to win the trophy for Bilbao.

The versatile winger can effectively play on either flank and could be a long term replacement for Mohamed Salah

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer a huge deal to sign Nico Williams?