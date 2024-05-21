Slot validates signing of ‘incredible’ £34million star for Liverpool – Journalist

Liverpool need a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah at Anfield and with Slot in charge, once again, the name of Johan Bakayoko is in the focus.

The 21-year-old right winger has been in ridiculous form for PSV Eindhoven, who went on to win the Eredivisie title with 91 points.

As per Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Slot is looking to improve the Liverpool squad this summer and has validated the signing of Bakayoko.

The Red Devil attacker will likely leave the Dutch club this summer and wants to play for a Champions League side in the next campaign.

He is also wanted by the likes of Dortmund and Leipzig and the transfer expert believes he can be lured for a fee under 50 million euros.

A few months back, DOF, Ernie Stewart, praised Bakayoko for his ‘incredible’ ability and claimed that the winger, whose market value is around 40 million euros (£34million), is set to leave this summer (Voetbalkrant).

The 11-capped Belgian started 29 games in the recently concluded league campaign and directly contributed in 21 goals (12 goals and 9 assists) to help PSV win the title after six years.

On the other hand, Salah, who has been incredible for the Reds since joining them in 2017, netted 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Premier League starts.

Slot needs a top quality player to eventually replace the Egyptian at Liverpool. Do you think Johan Bakayoko is good enough?