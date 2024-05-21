Report – Liverpool have completed all info to sign £60million player

Liverpool are working to secure the signing of £60million rated midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, as per reports.

Even after signing four central midfielders in the last summer transfer window, the Reds are looking to further reinforce the department.

According to an exclusive story covered by RTK, the Reds are doing their homework to hire the services of the Dutch international from Atalanta.

Graeme Bailey told the news source that Koopmeiners is an interesting player and could be a legitimate option for the Merseysiders. He said:

“I think he’s one who will no doubt they’ll be doing their work on, I think they’ll be aware of.”

It is reported that Liverpool appear to have completed all the info on the midfielder, who could cost around £60million.

Juventus are interested in luring the 26-year-old but as per reports in Italy, they cannot afford to outbid the Premier League clubs.

Paisley Gates view

Liverpool should focus on signing a natural play breaker in the center of the park instead of an attacking midfielder.

Szoboszlai has been off form lately but the Hungarian is a talented star, who can play through the center and outwide.

On the other hand, Alexis Mac Allister has proved to be brilliant in the offensive third when used in the advanced midfield role.

Klopp utilized the Argentine many a times in the defensive midfield position but he is not a natural No.6 and must be deployed in his preferred position next season.

Endo was the main play breaker last season. The Japanese did well for a debut season in England but against physical oppositions, he went missing.

It must be taken into consideration that the veteran is already past his prime and therefore, a young and quality DM should be secured.