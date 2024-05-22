On Slot’s prime request, Liverpool are ready to go crazy to sign £51.2m star – Report

As per reports in Italy, on Slot’s request, Liverpool are ready to go crazy to sign Dutch international, Teun Koopmeiners.

According to a story published by Tutto Atalanta yesterday, the new Liverpool boss has made his prime request to the Merseysiders i.e. to secure the signing of the Serie A midfielder.

News – Report – Liverpool have completed all info to sign £60million player

Slot wants to have a star of physique, size and strength to play as a midfielder with license to attack and the first name he has proposed to Liverpool is that of Koopmeiners.

As per today’s version of Tutto Atalanta, the player’s valuation has risen to 60 million euros (£51.2m).

The news source have reported that Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to do ‘crazy’ things to win the race for Koopmeiners.

It is further mentioned that the Reds, the Blues and Juventus are ‘ready to compete’ with millions to acquire one of the brightest talents of the Italian league.

As per a an article published by Corriere dello Sport yesterday, the Bianconeri have absolutely no intention of meeting the £51.2m asking fee to land the former Eredivisie midfielder.

The Oranje star has directly contributed in more than 20 goals in the current campaign, and tonight, he will be in action for Atalanta in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Koopmeiners was the captain of the AZ Alkmaar side under the management of Slot, who considers his profile as the ideal to reinforce the Liverpool squad this summer.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.