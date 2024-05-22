Report – Liverpool have made contact to finally sign £85million player

Liverpool have been following Antonio Silva for almost two years and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

Back in October 2022, as per O Jogo, the Reds were looking to hire the services of the then teenage defender from Benfica.

In January 2023, the famous Portuguese news source covered another story indicating that the Anfield club’s interest in signing the youngster.

Now, with Matip set to leave and Van Dijk past his prime, Liverpool are in search of a new center back and the name of Antonio Silva has appeared yet again.

According to an exclusive article published by Caught Offside, Liverpool have made contact and held talks to finally lure the 20-year-old.

The 9-capped international’s current deal with Benfica has a release clause of £85million but majority of the suitors would not be prepared to match the asking fee.

Apart from the Merseysiders, Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the 20-year-old center back.

Silva has already won two major titles in Portugal with the Eagles, including the Primeira Liga title last season.

In the 2023-24 campaign, he made 50 appearances in all competitions and maintained clean sheets in 20 fixtures for Benfica.

The Reds need to prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk, who has been an incredible servant at Anfield since 2018.

In your opinion, should Liverpool finally secure the signing of Antonio Silva?