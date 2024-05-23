Report – Liverpool have edge over Barca to seal £51m signing before mid July

As per reports in Spain, Liverpool have an edge over Barca to secure the £51m signing of Dani Olmo before mid July.

According to a story published by Marca yesterday (news image provided below), the Spanish international has a release clause of 60 million euros (£51m), only active before July 15.

After the date, the ‘price will go up’ since he is one of the most important members of the RB Leipzig squad.

The Madrid based news source claim the Anfield side are one of the English clubs who consider making a move to hire his services in the summer transfer window.

Olmo played for the youth teams of Barcelona before leaving the club. The Catalan giants want him back but they cannot afford the transfer.

Marca state:

“The problem for Barcelona is that at this moment they cannot take the step to sign the player. The club is still restricted by Financial Fair Play and there is currently no space in the squad’s salary bill for Olmo to enter.”

Liverpool have no financial concerns that may restrict them from signing Dani Olmo, who is waiting for attractive offers and wants his ‘future resolved’ before July 15.

The 26-year-old had an injury hit last campaign, he made 25 appearances in all competitions, scored 8 goals and also provided 5 assists.

He can play in multiple offensive positions and has the quality to improve the attack at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £51m to sign Dani Olmo before mid July?