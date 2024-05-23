Report – Liverpool prepare huge deal to secure first summer signing

Marco Grujic was the first Liverpool signing under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The question is, who will be the first to arrive under Arne Slot?

According to an exclusive story recently posted by Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing for their first summer signing and luring a senior defender is a huge priority.

News – Report – Liverpool have edge over Barca to seal £51m signing before mid July

The news source have mentioned that there are a number of central defenders on the radar of the Reds and they will probably make moves for them in the summer transfer window.

Experienced CB, Joel Matip’s departure from the club has already been confirmed but replacing him is not the biggest concern.

The Cameroonian was absent for majority of the last campaign due to injury and in his absence, Quansah and Konate did well in the right side of the central defense.

Over the years, Van Dijk, who is the main left-sided center back, has led the backline and the Merseysiders have suffered whenever the Dutchman has been absent (injured) or out of form.

Therefore, Liverpool should secure the signing of a top young central defender, who can learn from Virgil and eventually be the leader of the defense in the years to come.

Van Dijk will turn 33 next year and we do not have any quality cover in the squad for the veteran skipper.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the LCB position at Anfield?