Star ‘fascinated by Liverpool’ – ‘Sensational sums’ will seal signing – Report

As per the latest reports in the Italian media, Koopmeiners could end up leaving Atalanta this summer and he is fascinated by Liverpool.

According to a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), the futures of the Dutchman and Ederson are up in the air.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare huge deal to secure first summer signing

The duo are the pillars of Gasperini’s midfield and La De want to hold on to them to play Champions League football next season.

However, the Serie A club might not be able to turn down big offers.

Gazzetta claim Koopmeiners is ‘fascinated by Liverpool and courted by Juventus’ and will evaluate whether to leave to or stay this summer.

The Oranje midfielder was absolutely top class in the Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen and after lifting the trophy, he did not completely rule out a transfer. The 26-year-old said (Tutto Atalanta):

“I’m very happy at Atalanta, and now I just want to think about winning this tournament, then we’ll see. Will I play the Champions League with them? Let’s see , We’ll see”.

It is reported that the Bergamo club will only sell their prized asset for ‘sensational sums’ and they value him at around 60 million euros.

Liverpool witnessed his’ quality first hand when he pulled strings in the center of the park in the EL quarter finals to help Atalanta win.

He is a hard working midfielder, who has also been able to score and create goals on regular basis in the current campaign.

Have your say – Should Liverpool make a sensational offer to sign Teun Koopmeiners?