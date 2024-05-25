AS – Club prepared to sign £75m Liverpool star – Reds could agree deal

Barca are preparing a move to sign £75m-rated Luis Diaz and as per reports in Spain, Liverpool are open to the sale of the Colombian international.

According to a story published by AS today (news image provided below), Deco’s dream is to take the South American winger to the Nou Camp.

The renowned Spanish source state the Barca sporting director prioritizes the Premier League star over interest in Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

He is reportedly a Barcelona supporter and even club president, Joan Laporta, would like to hire his services.

AS claim the arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield means Diaz’s future at Liverpool is uncertain and the Reds could even agree a deal to sell him.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders ‘do not see a transfer as bad’.

If Liverpool do end up giving the green light to sell Diaz, Barca will have to prepare for a ‘tough negotiation’.

It is reported that the Blaugrana are willing to sell Brazilian international, Raphinha, valued at 50 million euros, to fund the signing of the former Porto winger.

As far as Diaz’s market price is concerned, AS point towards his valuation on Transfermarkt i.e. 75 million euros.

However, last month, in Britain, The Telegraph revealed Liverpool are asking for an amount of £75m to sell one of the regular starters of the squad.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.