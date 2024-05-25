FratMat – Liverpool have to agree £51m discounted fee to finally secure signing

Liverpool want a center back to reinforce the defense and once again, the name of Leny Yoro is in the focus.

In the January transfer window, the Reds were reportedly in an advanced position to lure the French boy but he ended up staying with Lille.

The 18-year-old center half’s current contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire next year and he could finally leave the club this summer.

As per yesterday’s version of Fraternite Matin (news image provided below), Yoro is not expected to extend his stay.

Therefore, Lille find themselves in a situation where they would sell the prized asset to the ‘highest bidder’ in the coming weeks.

FratMat claim Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in hiring the services of the teenage sensation.

In the winter transfer window, the French club were asking for a mammoth fee of 100 million euros.

However, now, the suitors have to agree a discounted fee of £51m (60 million euros), inclusive of bonuses, to get the deal over the line.

Real Madrid deem the asking price of Yoro too high, which could work in favor of Liverpool and particularly PSG, who are not afraid to pay £51m.

Lille had the second best defensive record in the Ligue 1, they let in 34 goals in as many games to earn fourth spot and Europa League qualification.

The youngster started 30 games in the league and helped Les Dogues keep no fewer than 15 clean sheets.

Still, he missed out on a place at the European Championships for France, who have a host of quality and experienced central defenders at their disposal.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee worth £51m to finally secure Leny Yoro.