Liverpool lead to agree £42.8m-£51.4m signing – ‘Easier’ to satisfy demands – Report

As per reports in Italy, it would be easy for Liverpool to satisfy the demands of Atalanta to hire the services of Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutch international is high on the wish-list of multiple clubs after a terrific season with La Dea.

Liverpool have to agree £51m discounted fee to finally secure signing

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (press image provided below), Juventus do not have the economic power to lure the Oranje midfielder.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to offer 40 million euros in cash and a player in exchange to agree a deal with Atalanta.

However, if the Bergamo club turns the swap deal down, then the Old Lady will find it hard to meet the asking price of £42.8m-£51.4m (50-60 million euros).

Gazzetta claim the lure of of Liverpool cannot be overlooked, the Reds have been after Koopmeiners for some time.

The Milan based news source state it would be ‘easier’ for the the Merseysiders to satisfy Atalanta’s economic demands to get the deal over the line.

So, the Anfield club have the edge, and it is also reported by Calcio Mercato that Liverpool are above all in the race to land Koopmeiners.

In an interview with Antonio Percassi, a journalist asked whether Atalanta would be able to turn down an offer of around £42.8m-£51.4m for the 26-year-old.

The president did not rule out a transfer and responded:

“If you make an operation it’s because you have an equivalent replacement, we are not prepared to sell fundamental players for Atalanta without a parachute.”

