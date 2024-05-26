Liverpool ‘strong and rich’ to finally sign midfielder available for cheap £17million fee – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Khephren Thuram from last year and once again, the French midfielder is in the lime light.

Back in July 2023, reports indicated that the Reds are pushing hard to lure the Nice star, but ended up signing others to reinforce things in the center.

In December 2023, Thuram was valued at around 40 million euros and CorTorino reported that Liverpool were in the lead to sign him.

As per the latest reports in the Italian and French media, the player could end up leaving this summer for just £17million (20 million euros)

According to a report published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), Thuram will ‘almost certainly’ depart the Ligue 1 side in the next transfer window.

Juventus are seriously looking at options to strengthen their midfield and the Les Bleus star is one of the names on their radar.

However, the Old Lady face fierce competition, they must ‘watch out’ for Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Premier League duo are ‘rich and strong’ to beat Juve to the signing of Thuram.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with Nice will expire in the summer next year.

Last season, he impressed big time and was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. However, in the 2023-24 campaign, his performances were inconsistent and he ultimately missed out on a place in France’s Euro 2024 squad.

As per a story published by Nice-Matin earlier this month, the Les Aiglons will have to sell him this summer and the fee demanded is around 15-20 million euros (£17million).

