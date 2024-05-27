Liverpool move for signing £43m star now likely on the cards – Report

Liverpool have heavily relied on Mohamed Salah on the right flank since 2017. In fact, all these years the Reds have never had an adequate cover for the Egyptian.

The veteran African winger will turn 32 next month and soon, a long term replacement must be signed by the Merseysiders.

According to reports in the media, Liverpool have targeted the signing of Belgian international, Johan Bakayoko, to replace Salah at Anfield.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the 19-time English champions have set their sights on signing the Red Devil from PSV Eindhoven.

The news source have stated that a move for Bakayoko, as a replacement of Salah, is now likely on the cards.

The 21-year-old winger’s current deal with the newly crowned Eredivisie champions will expire in 2026.

According to RTK, the 11-capped international is valued at around £43m by the Dutch giants.

Bakayoko is a speedy left footed player, who has predominantly featured on the right flank throughout his career.

Like Salah, he likes to cut in on his stronger foot and create/score goals. In the recently concluded campaign, the PSV star made 48 appearances, netted 14 goals and provided as many assists.

Salah directly contributed in 39 goals in all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign. His contract will expire next year and the future remains up in the air.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £43m to sign Bakayoko?