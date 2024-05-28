From Spain – Liverpool ‘have begun to move’ to sign £51million star

Liverpool are one of the many clubs interested in signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), Liverpool ‘have begun to move’ for the Spanish international.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that even the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona are pushing for his signature.

His current contract with the Bundesliga club has a release clause of £51million, which is only valid before July 15.

As far as the personal preference is concerned, MD claim Olmo wants to join Barca but the Spanish giants must take the first step.

It is reported that the Blaugrana must first balance the numbers and earn approval from the La Liga before hiring his services.

The 26-year-old mainly featured on the right flank for RB Leipzig this term and directly contributed in 13 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Dani Olmo is a talented attacker but his injury record is not great and that is why, perhaps, Liverpool should avoid signing him.

In the recently concluded season, he missed games due to ankle, shoulder and muscular injuries. So, there are doubts he would able to survive the toughness of the Premier League.

He has made 33 appearances for the senior national side thus far and Spain have named him in the provision squad for the upcoming European Championships (BBC).

In your opinion, should Liverpool move to sign Dani Olmo?