Report – Liverpool return to attack to sign £38m-£42m Brazilian midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with Koopmeiners but the latest reports indicate they have turned their focus back on another Atalanta midfielder i.e. Ederson.

In the winter transfer window, the Reds set sights on luring the Brazilian midfielder, who has been brilliant for the Bergamo club this term.

News – Liverpool lead to agree £42.8m-£51.4m signing – ‘Easier’ to satisfy demands – Report

Now, according to Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool intend to launch an ‘assault’ to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer.

The media outlet state the decision to focus on the South American could leave Juventus free to sign Dutch international, Koopmeiners.

Ederson and Koopmeiners have been top class for La Dea in the center of the park. Both midfielders have the ability to feature in the defensive and attacking thirds.

However, Teun has mainly played in the AM role this season, on the other hand, the former Salernitana player has been responsible for play breaking in the midfield.

In 31 league starts so far, he has helped Atalanta keep 13 clean sheets, and also directly contributed in 7 goals under Gasperini.

Ederson was fantastic in the Europa League final victory against Bayer Leverkusen. He was full of energy and did not give the opposition space to maneuver.

The 24-year-old’s current contract with the Serie A side will expire in 2027 and as per Calcio Mercato, he is valued at around £38m-£42m.

At Anfield, Wataru Endo is the only natural and experienced defensive midfielder but the Japanese is past his prime and a long term replacement must be hired this summer.

In your view, should Liverpool meet the asking fee to sign Ederson from Atalanta?