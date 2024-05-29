Report – Liverpool have to agree £25.5million deal to secure signing

Liverpool are in the market for a central defender and the name of Dean Huijsen has been on the radar for some time.

According to a report covered by Tutto Juve yesterday, the Reds are one of the strongest clubs interested in signing the Spanish starlet from the Bianconeri.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United and the media outlet have mentioned that Juventus would like to hold onto him for the new manager.

Only a monstrous offer would convince the Old Lady to sell the teenage starlet in the summer transfer window.

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, suitors will have to agree a fee worth £25.5million (30 million euros) to sign the youngster this summer.

The Milan based news source claim Juve may use Huijsen in a player plus cash to deal to sign Atalanta midfielder, Koopmeiners, who is also wanted by Liverpool.

Back in April, Gazzetta reported that the Anfield club would be prepared to pay £25.5million to sign the Serie A center half.

Huijsen only made a single senior appearance for Juventus before moving on loan to Roma.

He made 13 appearances for the Giallorossi in the league (4 starts), kept 4 clean sheets and also directly contributed in 3 goals.

Liverpool’s priority this summer is to get a new center back. Should they agree a fee of £25.5million to sign Huijsen, who can maneuver the ball with both feet?