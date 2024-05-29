Liverpool would be prepared to agree £42.5m asking fee for signing – Journalist

Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Pacho and Hincapie and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Earlier this month, renowned Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, revealed the Reds are keen on luring the Frankfurt star, whose asking price has been set at a minimum of £42.5m (50 million euros).

On the other hand, the Bayer Leverkusen central defender has been on the radar of the Anfield club since last summer.

Hincapie, who is also valued at around £42.5m, was close to leaving Xabi Alonso’s side but in the end, the Premier League giants opted to focus on reinforcing the midfield (via Bolavip).

Now as per Christian Martin (via El Futbolero), Liverpool want to sign Pacho and Hincapie from the respective German clubs.

The South American journalist reported that the Merseysiders would be prepared to pay £42.5m for the Ecuadorians.

Martin did not clearly indicate whether the above mentioned fee would be for both the players or one of them.

Considering their valuations, it will be fair to say that Liverpool would not be able to sign both the central defenders for a combined fee of £42.5m.

Moreover, the Reds do not even need to sign multiple central defenders as they already have center backs like Konate, Quansah, Gomez and skipper, Van Dijk, in the squad.

