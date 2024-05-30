Report – PL ‘danger’ with Liverpool pushing to sign £47million ‘jewel’

Liverpool are linked with the a number of Atalanta stars since their Europa League win and we have another story on Ederson today.

A few days ago, reports in Italy indicated that the Reds have returned to attack to hire the services of the Brazilian midfielder in the summer.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Premier League ‘danger’ should not be underestimated by La Dea, who are afraid to lose both Koopmeiners and Ederson in the next transfer window.

As far as the Dutch international is concerned, the Rome based media outlet state the midfielder has ‘promised’ Juventus, he would join them.

However, the Old Lady have financial difficulties. Atalanta’s initial request is 60 million euros and the latest proposal outlined by Juventus is only worth 45 million euros, bonuses included.

For Ederson, CorSport claim Liverpool are plotting the signing and Gasperini values his ‘jewel’ at around £47million (55 million euros).

The South American star has proved to be fantastic for Atalanta in the No.6 and No.8 positions in the center of the park.

The Merseysiders do need to adequately reinforce the No.6 position, they still miss Fabinho and have recently confirmed the departure of Thiago Alcantara.

At 24, Ederson, is entering his peak years and has the right profile to reinforce the Liverpool midfield for new head coach, Arne Slot.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £47million to sign Ederson in the summer?