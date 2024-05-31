Report – Liverpool are ‘aiming’ to secure £51million star signing

Another day, another story in Italy on Teun Koopmeiners with Liverpool keen on signing the Dutch international this summer.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (press image provided below), Atalanta hope to keep both Koopmeiners and Ederson at the club.

However, if forced, then Gasperino would want to offload just one of the duo, who have been top class in the center of the park for La Dea.

GdS claim Napoli wanted to lure Koopmeiners last summer but now, Liverpool and Juventus are ‘aiming’ to secure his signing.

As far as the fee is concerned, the Europa League champions value the Dutch midfielder at £51million and have slapped the same price tag on Ederson as well.

Ederson has strength in his legs, speed and reads the play well. On the other hand Koopmeiners is a box to box star with more attacking qualities. Two different profiles and they complement each other in the midfield.

The Brazilian has been named in the squad for the Copa America, on the other hand, the Oranje star will head to Germany for the Euros this summer.

Gazzetta state the decision to revamp the midfield is the most delicate call that Atalanta have to make this summer.

Liverpool brought four midfielders last year. Do you think they should splash £51million to secure the signing of Teun Koopmeiners?