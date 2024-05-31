Report – £85m playmaker knows Liverpool are willing to sign him – Move possible

Real Madrid and Brazil star, Rodrygo, knows that Liverpool are willing to sign him and a move away from the Bernabeu is possible.

As per information from Cadena Ser, relayed by Sport today (news image provided below), Rodrygo is aware of the interest from the Reds, United, Arsenal and Pep Guardiola.

The South American winger will be in action in the Champions League final tomorrow and ahead of the contest against Dortmund, he heavily praised City.

The 23-year-old stated:

“For me, City is the best team in the world, the one that plays the best football. I think that the most difficult rival has already left, but that does not mean that it will be easy to win the final now. With Bayern it was very difficult and with Borussia it will be very difficult too”

As per Sport, Rodrygo, who has won every major title with Real Madrid, would like to stay but has not closed the exit door.

He knows that the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick would impact his position in the Los Blancos attack. So, a move away from Madrid is possible and he has not ruled it out.

Back in March, the Catalan source revealed that Liverpool have made contact for Rodrygo, who is rated at £85m (100 million euros).

In the current campaign, the 22-capped international, has so far netted 17 goals and provided 9 assists under Ancelotti. Would he able to add to the tally in the CL final? Only time will tell.

