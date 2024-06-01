Liverpool have ‘already done’ contact to sign £85.2m defender and club agrees to sell – Report

Antonio Silva is a wanted star in the market and Liverpool are one of the clubs keen on signing him to reinforce the backline.

As per a report published by Correio da Manha (news image provided below), Benfica ‘agrees to sell’ their prized asset this summer but only on one condition.

News – £50,000 a week star ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

The famous Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool, Man United and most recently Arsenal have moved in to hire the services of Silva.

The Gunners are the latest Premier League side to make contact for the central defender, something that Liverpool have ‘already done’.

It is reported that even French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, and Spanish champions, Real Madrid, want to lure the Seleccao star.

However, Silva prefers to move to the Premier League where Arsenal are pushing to get ahead of Liverpool and United to get the deal over the line.

Benfica have made the suitors aware they are ready to sell the 20-year-old star for a fee of 100 million euros, £85.2m i.e. the termination clause in his contract.

The youngster started 29 games in the Primeira Liga last term and helped the Eagles keep 15 clean sheets.

He has already made 9 appearances for the senior Portugal side and has been named in the squad for the European Championships.

The Reds paid a fee of £75m to sign Van Dijk in 2018, soon they will have to find a long term replacement for the veteran.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £85.2m to sign Antonio Silva?