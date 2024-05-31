£50,000 a week star ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool need a quality right winger to replace Mohamed Salah for the long term and reports indicate that Bryan Mbeumo would be ready to agree a move to Anfield.

The Cameroonian international has proved his worth in the Premier League with Brentford and is prepared for the next step in his career.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool and Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing Bryan Mbeumo.

The French media outlet have mentioned that the Bee’s star is ready to join a club like the Reds. He stated:

“I spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that helped me grow and turn a corner. But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, for the best clubs. It’s still exciting to see some of the big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

The African star featured in every single Premier League game in the 2022-23 campaign and directly contributed in 17 goals.

In the 2023-24 season, Mbeumo was absent for three months due to an ankle injury, but when fit, he was fantastic for Thomas Frank.

The 11-capped international started 22 games in the PL, scored 9 goals and also provided 6 assists for the Gtech Community Stadium club.

His current contract is due to expire in 2026 and as per The Mail, he earns a salary of around £50,000 a week.

Do you think Bryan Mbeumo is good enough to reinforce the Liverpool attack?