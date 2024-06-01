£120,000-a-week ‘determined’ star backed to secure Liverpool move

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Arsenal outcast, Aaron Ramsdale, to join Liverpool this summer.

Speculation surrounding the 26-year-old’s future has continued to grow ahead of the summer window after his difficulties to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven last season.

The manager believes the Three Lions player is a very ‘determined‘ character, but would he be ready to play a second-fiddle for another season? Perhaps not.

David Raya has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Gunners, so, Ramsdale could end up leaving to play regular first team football.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson has said that the former Sheffield United man is likely to remain in the Premier League and a move to Anfield to be the first-choice option with Alisson would be a good outcome for him if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves the club.

Robinson said:

“If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson. Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself.”

The 4-capped star joined Arsenal in a £30million deal and considering he still has two years left in his current contract, the North London club could demand a similar fee to sell the player.

In addition, given Ramsdale currently earns a £120,000-a-week in salary, Liverpool may have to invest a big financial package to secure his signature.

Having already got Alisson, Liverpool don’t need to spend a large sum to sign a back-up shot-stopper. What do you think?