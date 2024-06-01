Liverpool set to move in to sign £80million star – Report 

Liverpool are reportedly set to move in and ‘push’ hard to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus this summer, as per Football Transfers.

Although Mohamed Salah is likely set to remain at Anfield next season, the Egyptian’s long-term future is currently uncertain. Therefore, the Merseysiders are planning for their future and are looking to sign a new right-winger.

As per FT, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Kudus to reinforce the frontline and are expected to ‘make an attempt’ this summer.

The African playmaker has a £85millon release clause in his current deal but Liverpool will be aiming to get this deal done for a lower fee as the Hammers could be open to reducing their asking price after Lucas Paqueta’s betting charges.

The Ghana international’s contract with the London club will expire in 2028 and he is valued at around £80million.

Having joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, Kudus displayed his qualities in his debut season in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances.

In all competitions, he made 45 appearances under the management of David Moyes, and directly contributed in 20 goals.

He won’t be a like-for-like replacement for Salah, but the 23-year-old is a talented player, possesses high potential and has already proven his worth in England.

The former Eredivisie star could turn out to be an excellent acquisition for the Reds should they hire his service this summer.

