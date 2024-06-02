Report – Liverpool are ‘most tempted’ to secure signing of £55million midfielder

Liverpool are serious about hiring the services of Alan Varela and the latest reports coming from Portugal are intriguing.

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), the Reds are looking to lure the Argentine, but he will only leave if the termination clause is activated.

News – Liverpool will initiate move to finally sign £59.8million star – Journalist

The news source have mentioned that the value of the release clause circulated in the media is around 70 million euros.

However, as per the information collected by O Jogo, the actual fee required to activate the clause is 65 million euros £55million (65 million euros).

It is reported that even the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Champions League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, are interested in the South American midfielder.

In recent days, Liverpool have emerged as the ‘most tempted’ club to secure the signing of Varela from FC Porto.

The Merseysiders are pushing to ‘open a route of contact’ with the Dragons management in order to hire the services of the 22-year-old, who impressed in his debut campaign in Portugal.

Liverpool observed his performance on numerous occasions last term, but they have to agree the asking of £55million to secure Varela.

The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for the Argentine national team and has not been selected in the squad for the Copa America.

However, the Reds could observe his performance at the Olympics in France.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £55million to sign Alan Varela?