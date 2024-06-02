Liverpool will initiate move to finally sign £59.8million star – Journalist

Liverpool have been interested in Alan Varela for months and will now initiate the move to finally secure his signing.

The Reds have been closely looking at the Argentine defensive midfielder since the January transfer window.

Moreover, back in April, reports in the Portuguese media indicated that the Merseysiders intend to hire his services in the summer.

Now, as per Diario AS journalist, Eduardo Burgos, Liverpool will initiate negotiations to finally sign Varela, who has a release clause of £59.8million (70 million euros) in his contract with Porto.

The South American reporter wrote on the X:

“Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M and Boca will receive a percentage from sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his transfer.”

As per Bolavip, the Argentine giants will receive 20% of the sale amount.

Varela is a natural play breaker, who won five major trophies with Boca before joining Porto on a five year deal last summer.

In the recently concluded campaign, he started 28 games in the Liga Nos and helped the Dragons keep 13 clean sheets. In the attacking third, he managed to directly contribute in 5 goals.

Last weekend, the 22-year-old DM featured for 85 minutes in the final of the Taca de Portugal as Porto went on to beat Portuguese champions, Sporting CP, to lift the trophy.

Liverpool need a solid holding midfield star for the long term, should they bid £59.8million to finally sign Alan Varela?