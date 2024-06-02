Liverpool could agree asking fee, pay £17m more than rivals for signing – Report

Liverpool signed Endo, Mac Allister, Szsoboszlai and Gravenberch last summer to improve their midfield.

This summer, they are looking to add yet another midfielder in the form of Teun Koopmeiners, who is heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta.

News – Report – Liverpool are ‘most tempted’ to secure signing of £55million midfielder

As far as the competition is concerned, Juventus are the ones pushing to beat the Reds to lure the Dutch international.

According to Tutto Atalanta, the Old Lady are thinking about offering the La Dea cash worth 40 million euros and Soule or Huijsen in exchange to hire the 26-year-old.

On the other hand, the Reds can pay 20 million euros (£17m) more than Juve to get the deal over the line.

The Europa League champions value Koopmeiners at around 60 million euros, an amount that Liverpool ‘could invest’ to secure the signing.

The former Eredivise star was captain of AZ Alkmaar for Arne Slot, who took charge at Anfield as head coach yesterday.

The revamped midfield helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup last term and more importantly, earned them a place back in the UEFA Champions League.

However, in the second half of the campaign, Szsoboszlai was poor and veteran, Endo, seemed exhausted. Gravenberch did not get regular playing time in the team and only Mac Allister excelled.

We do have Jones, Bajcetic and Elliott in the center of the park. In such a scenario, should Liverpool really splash the cash to sign another midfielder in the form of Koopmeiners?