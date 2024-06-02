Report – Liverpool negotiate deal to sign £12.8million shot creator

Liverpool signed four midfielders last year but despite heavily linkes with Khephren Thuram, they did not move for him.

The French international is once again in the lime light and this summer, he may finally end up leaving Nice for just £12.8million.

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool have entered talks and are negotiating a deal to sign Thuram from the Ligue 1 side.

The Italian media outlet state the versatile midfielder is on the radar of multiple clubs from England but the Merseysiders seem intent on getting his signing done.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Thuram ‘averaged three shot-creating actions’ in the Ligue 1 and was named in the Team of the Season.

However, he was unable to perform consistently in the recently concluded season and with his deal expiring in 12 months, Nice have decided to offload him this summer.

As per Tutto Juve, the 23-year-old is valued at around 30 million euros. However, keeping in view his recent form and the contract situation, the price is unrealistic.

According to reports in France, the single capped midfielder can be lured this summer for a fee as low as 15 million euros (£12.8million).

The amount should be considered as a huge bargain. Should Liverpool risk £12.8million to sign Thuram in the summer transfer window?