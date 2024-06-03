Slot’s wish, pushes Liverpool to sign £42.6million star – Report

Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot is reportedly pushing to bring Santiago Gimenez to Anfield from his former club Feyenoord, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Eredivisie giants in 2022, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Dutch top-flight, helping his side win the league title.

However, he showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Feyenoord last term, scoring 23 goals and registering 6 assists in 29 league appearances.

Gimenez scored only 21 goals in 105 appearances for Cruz Azul but he managed to put the ball in the net 49 times over the last two campaigns for the Dutch side. So, there is a clear improvement for the striker under Slot.

CO reports that Slot is keen on signing the Gimenez and has already discussed with Liverpool’s hierarchy about a potential deal.

Feyenoord could reportedly demand around £42.6million[Corriere dello Sport] to sell their star man, therefore, the Merseyside club will have to spend a sizeable amount of money to sign him.

However, luring the Mexican forward won’t be easy for Liverpool as Tottenham and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing the North American.

With Darwin Nunez reportedly unsettled at the club, purchasing a new striker to replace him could be the right decision if the Uruguayan eventually leaves the club.

However, although Gimenez has been brilliant in the Eredivisie in recent times, history suggests players don’t always flourish in the Premier League despite impressing in the Dutch top-flight. Therefore, Liverpool should be careful before making any potential move for him.

What do you think, should Slot try to improve Nunez or sell him to sign £42.6million-rated Gimenez?