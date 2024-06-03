Report – Liverpool have to agree £50m fee for star open to Anfield move

Liverpool have been told that they will have to agree on a £50m deal to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this summer, as per Graeme Bailey.

Following a successful nine-year spell under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds will start a new era under Arne Slot from next campaign. The Dutch boss is seemingly prioritising strengthening several areas of the squad to challenge on all fronts next season with defence being among those. But, it appears signing a new right-winger is also on his agenda.

Uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future has seemingly forced Liverpool to contemplate signing the Egyptian’s successor. Johan Bakayoko, Michael Olise and Mohammad Kudus have all been mentioned as potential targets with Mbeumo now emerging as a key option.

The Cameroonian has recently revealed that he is willing to leave Brentford to take a new challenge in his career as he is keen on winning silverware with a big club.

Reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Liverpool have been told about the player’s desire and now it is upto the Merseyside club whether they want to make a move for him this summer.

Mbeumo, who is reportedly open to moving to Anfield, could be available for a fee of around £50m, therefore he wouldn’t be a cheap signing for Liverpool.

However, along with the Anfield club, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been made aware that the player is open to leaving Brentford so Liverpool could face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The French born attacker has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. He played a key role for Brentford amid Ivan Toney’s absence during the first half of the recently concluded season before sustaining an injury.

Mbeumo is yet to reach his prime as he is just 24, hence, the forward could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.