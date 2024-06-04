Record – Liverpool ready to have ‘last say’ to sign £51million defender

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Goncalo Inacio over the past few months and as per reports, they are ready to have the last say to sign him.

According to a story published by Record today (news image provided below), Manchester United are looking to attack to lure the center half from Sporting CP.

The well-known Portuguese outlet claim the Red Devils are preparing to move forward with a proposal to sign the Seleccao star.

It is reported that the Lions would ideally want to keep the player but in case of a departure, they will ask for a fee of £51million.

As per Record, apart from Man Utd, Liverpool are ‘another serious candidate’ interested in hiring the services of Inacio.

The Merseyiders are keeping close watch on the situation of the 22-year-old star, with a view to a possible purchase this summer.

The Lisbon based newspaper state Liverpool have even asked to be informed of any movement that would ‘precipitate Inacio’s departure’, in order to have the ‘last say’.

His current contract has a release clause of £51million and the only concession Sporting are ready to offer is that the figure can be reached through add-ons and bonuses.

Liverpool have an edge over Man Utd as Inacio will be able to play in Europe’s premier competition if he moves to Anfield over Old Trafford.

The Reds need a long term replacement of Matip and may soon have to replace Van Dijk as well.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £51million to sign Goncalo Inacio?