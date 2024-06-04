Report – Liverpool press to sign £85million “leader” as Man United bid is turned down

Liverpool are pressing to sign Joao Neves from Benfica, who have recently turned down a bid from Man United, as per reports.

Yesterday, we covered a story via O Jogo, claiming that the Merseysiders are at the forefront to hire the services of the Portuguese defensive midfielder.

Today, another famous Portugal based media outlet, Record (press image provided below), have provided an update on the subject.

As per the report, the quality of the 19-year-old’s performances has ‘awakened the greed of several Premier League sharks’.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are pushing for the signature of Joao Neves.

However, the Old Trafford outfit have taken a step further by submitting an offer for the teenage sensation.

As per Record, Man United have already presented a proposal of 60 million euros but the bid has been turned down by the Eagles.

Benfica legend and current president, Rui Costa, believes that Neves is a “born leader’ and will only be allowed to leave for a three digit cheque worth millions.

The current release clause in the Seleccao midfielder’s contract is worth 120 million euros but the Eagles would consider offers of around 100 million euros (£85million).

At Old Trafford, Man United need a long term replacement for Brazilian play breaker, Casemiro.

On the other hand, at Anfield, we need a long term replacement for Japanese veteran defensive midfielder, Wataru Endo, who only joined the club last summer.

In your view, should Liverpool move in with a bid worth £85million and beat Man United to the signing of Joao Neves?