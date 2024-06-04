Liverpool have moved in to sign £68million midfielder – Report

Liverpool have reportedly moved in to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as per Record.

Despite revamping the engine room last summer, the Reds couldn’t manage to sign a top-class holding midfielder. They prioritized purchasing Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo but both opted to join Chelsea, rejecting a move to Anfield.

Liverpool eventually decided to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. Football Insider has recently revealed that Endo was only lure as a stop-gap solution, hence, Liverpool have decided to sign a new holding midfielder as a potential replacement for the Japanese as a ‘top priority’ this summer.

Record claim that the Reds have identified Guimaraes as a key target to reinforce the core of the midfield and have already moved in the race to sign the Brazilian.

Newcastle reportedly need to raise around £68m this summer to stay on the right side of FFP regulations so they could accept a fee of around that sum to sell Guimaraes.

However, hiring the 26-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Reds as Manchester City, Arsenal and PSG have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Guimaraes has been impressive for Newcastle over the last few years and as a result, he has secured his place in Brazil’s national team. The midfielder is currently at the perfect time of his career to take the next step, therefore, the former Olympique Lyonnais star could be a great coup for Liverpool if they secure him.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club can eventually win the race to sign the £68million-rated Guimaraes by defeating Man City, Arsenal and PSG.