Liverpool plot double raid to sign £98million stars – Club ready to cash in right fees

Liverpool are plotting a double raid to sign Atalanta stars, Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners, who have a combined worth of £98million.

The Reds have been linked with the Dutch and the Brazilian midfielders for some time and reports coming from Italy indicate that they can be signed for the right fees.

As per today’s version of Tutto Juve, Liverpool have targeted the signings of Ederson and Koopmeiners, who are also on the radar of Juventus.

It is reported that Atalanta have shown that they are ready to cash in on key players if the right offers arrive.

At the moment, the asking prices are high and the Old Lady are not going pay massive fees to reinforce their squad.

Koopmeiners is valued at £51million and two days ago, we covered a story via Tutto Atalanta claiming that Liverpool could meet the asking fee to sign the Netherlands international.

On the other hand, the Europa League champions rate Ederson at around £47million. So, the Anfield side may have to splash a combined fee of £98million to sign the duo.

The Merseysiders lured four midfielders last summer and in all fairness, they do not really need to add two more.

Koopmeiners is a creative attack minded midfielder, and Ederson is more of a defense minded midfielder, both completement each other in the center of the park and have the qualities to reinforce Liverpool.

