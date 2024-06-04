£30m discount – Liverpool now have to agree only £21m fee to sign playmaker

Liverpool have received a huge boost to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa as the Italian could be available on a discount this summer, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Following a wasteful couple of seasons in front of the goal at Anfield after joining the club from SL Benfica, Darwin Nunez has come under fire in recent times. So, it has been suggested that the Uruguayan hasn’t been able to settle down at the Merseyside club and could leave ahead of next season.

Additionally, Luiz Diaz has also started to be linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona mentioned as a potential suitor.

Therefore, considering two of their main attackers’ futures are currently uncertain, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring the market to sign a new forward in-case they are forced to sell one of their star men this summer.

Earlier GiveMeSport reported that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Chiesa after scouting him closely and are planning to step up their efforts by opening formal talks with Juventus. The forward is expected to leave the club over the coming weeks.

The Bianconeri initially slapped a £51m price tag on Chiesa’s head but, Juventus are now ready to give a £30m discount to the forward’s potential suitors and as per CorSport, they would be willing to accept a fee of around £21m (25 million euros).

Chiesa is a dynamic forward and can play anywhere across the frontline. He has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years, therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they get him.

However, Italian players don’t always want to leave Serie A and play abroad, hence, it remains to be seen whether Chiesa opts to move to the Premier League should Liverpool formalise their interest.