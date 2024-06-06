Liverpool ‘prepared to spend big’ to secure major signing for Arne Slot – Report

Liverpool will kick start their new campaign in August under the management of new boss, Arne Slot, and the fans are expecting big things.

However, first, the Dutch manager needs to improve the quality and depth of the squad.

News – Liverpool press to sign £59.6million maestro to replace £200,000 a week star

The Merseysiders led the Premier League table for majority of the last campaign but in the second half of the season, they ran out of steam and eventually the title bid collapsed.

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are ready to splash the cash if needed to sign a player who can make a huge impact under Arne Slot.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have no budgetary constraints but they always try to do shrewd transfer business and do not have a habit of paying over the odds.

However, it is stated that Liverpool are ‘prepared to spend big money’ to secure major signing of a star they feel can significantly improve the team for Slot.

The report points at the big money signings of Alisson and Van Dijk back in 2018 and the club record bid that failed to lure Caicedo last year.

The question is, who should be the marquee signing to reinforce Arne Slot’s squad?

Reports in the media have indicated that Liverpool are ready to sign a new center forward keeping in view the average form of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan’s overall play was up to the mark last term but his finishing has been extremely poor for two years. A few hours ago, he netted a hat-trick for the national side, but needs to find consistent form for Liverpool.

On the other hand, the future of Mohamed Salah, who has been our top scorer in the last seven seasons, has been up in the air.

A long term replacement for the Egyptian veteran must be signed, but will that happen this summer? Only time will tell.