Report – Liverpool blow as Man United will reach fee demanded to seal signing

Liverpool may lose out on signing long term target, Goncalo Inacio, due to the managerial decision they have taken this summer.

The Reds were heavily linked with Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim, who won the Liga Nos title last season.

However, in the end, the Merseysiders hired the services of Arne Slot from Dutch Eredivisie club, Feyenoord.

According to A Bola, Inacio has been linked with Liverpool but his move to Anfield would have gained strength had they appointed Amorim instead of Slot.

The 22-year-old central defender has been the leader of the backline for the Lions under the management of the Portuguese coach.

Now, the news source have mentioned that Man United will reach the fee demanded by the Primeira Liga champions to secure Inacio.

The Seleccao player’s current contract with the Lisbon club has a release clause of 60 million euros and the value must be met for him to be allowed to leave.

A Bola claim Man Utd are preparing an offer that will reach the above asking fee. Their good relationship with Sporting CP could help them beat Liverpool to the signing of Inacio.

The Reds had the third best defensive record in the Premier League last season. They let in 41 goals, on the other hand, runners-up, Arsenal, conceded 29 and champions, Man City, let in 34 goals.

Slot needs to reinforce the backline to have a strong chance finishing above the Gunners and the Sky Blues.

In your view, who should the Dutch manager sign to improve the defense at Anfield?