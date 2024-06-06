Liverpool plot £25.5m star signing, he’s ready to join Slot – Report

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per AD.

The Reds are seemingly prioritising strengthening their backline ahead of next season as they have been linked with a host of options over the last few weeks with Geertruida being among them.

AD reports that the Feyenoord star is ‘on the radar’ of Liverpool and the Anfield club could look to make a swoop to purchase him over the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old’s future is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the European Championship as he will be busy playing in this competition for the Netherlands. Therefore, the Merseyside club will have to wait to get this deal done.

The Eredivisie giants are reportedly ready to accept a fee of around £25.5m[€30m] to sell their star man – whose current contract is set to expire next year. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

As per AD, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United have also expressed their interest in signing him. As reported by De Telegraaf last month, Geertruida is willing to move to Anfield as he’d love to reunite with Arne Slot, hence, Liverpool may have an edge over their PL rivals in this race.

The Dutchman enjoyed a productive campaign last term, even in the attacking third as he netted eight goals and registered five assists in 34 league appearances.

Geertruida, standing at 6ft tall, is a right-footed centre-back but can also play in the right-back role. He is comfortable playing out from the back and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Considering the defender flourished his career at Feyenoord under Slot, he might take less time to settle down at Anfield if he joins the club.

In your opinion, should Liverpool spend £25.5m to sign Lutsharel Geertruida?