Liverpool prepare move for key signing to replace £22million star – Report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to move in to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Caoimhim Kelleher this summer, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Reds’ youth system, the 25-year-old has found it difficult to play regular first-team football at Anfield. He played quite a few games amid Alisson’s injury absence last season and showcased that he is capable of playing in the Premier League.

However, it is certain that he won’t be the first-choice option for the Merseysiders anytime soon as Alisson is still at the club.

So, FI state that Kelleher is willing to move away from Anfield to play regularly elsewhere and Liverpool have already started ‘working on signing’ a new goalkeeper to replace him.

Burnley star James Trafford is on Liverpool’s radar and it remains to be seen whether they decide to formalise their interest in acquiring his service.

Liverpool reportedly value Kelleher at around £22m and if they manage to get that much fee then that would bolster their summer budget.

Slot likes to deploy a high-pressing possession-based system and he wants to have goalkeepers – who are excellent shot-stoppers, comfortable playing out from the back and can also play the sweeper-keeper role.

Alisson is a perfect option to play in this system but Liverpool need a new goalkeeper with similar attributes to deputise the Brazilian should Kelleher eventually leaves.

Trafford has showcased glimpses that he can play in that system, therefore he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool should they lure him.

However, having purchased the 21-year-old for a £15m fee last summer, it remains to be seen how much Burnley will demand to sell him. It is unlikely that the Reds will spend big to sign a backup shot-stopper.