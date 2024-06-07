Deal close – £46.8million star set to agree terms to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool are in the market for a top class defensive midfielder as they need a long term replacement for veteran, Endo.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are close to reaching an agreement with Atalanta play breaker, Ederson dos Santos.

According to a story exclusively revealed by Sports Zone, Ederson is close to agreeing terms to secure a move to Liverpool.

The Merseysiders followed the Brazilian star for the entire last campaign and are now on the verge of agreeing a deal to bring him to Anfield.

It is reported that thus far, the six-time European champions have not moved in with an offer for Atalanta but it could arrive in the coming weeks.

In contrast, South American journalist, Jorge Nicola, has revealed that Liverpool have actually submitted a bid worth £38million (45 million euros) for Ederson.

As per recent reports in the Italian media, the above offer might not be enough to land the talented midfielder, who is valued at around £46.8million (55 million euros) by the Bergamo club.

Ederson star was brilliant at Anfield in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Europa League quarter finals.

Eventually, La Dea went on to deservedly lift the trophy and the 24-year-old star was rock solid in the DM role in the final vs Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso’s side lost the contest 3-0, it was the first and only defeat of the season for the German club and only the second game in which they failed to score.

