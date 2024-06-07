Report – Liverpool £38.3m offer for signing ‘difficult to refuse’ considering player’s desire

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a ‘concrete’ proposal to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per the Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

After joining La Dea from Salernitana back in 2022, the 24-year-old has flourished in his career under Gian Piero Gasperini in recent times. Following a promising debut campaign at Gewiss Stadium, the Brazilian enjoyed a stellar season last term, guiding his team to win the Europa League.

As per Tutto Atalanta, after monitoring Ederson’s performances last term, Liverpool have come to the conclusion that he is the ‘perfect element’ to play in their intense and dynamic style of play, hence, they have decided to register a firm interest in purchasing him.

Citing Nicola as the source, the Italian outlet claims that Liverpool have already stepped up their efforts to lure Ederson and have submitted a formal £38.3m[€45m] offer to Atalanta.

Gasperini’s side could find it ‘difficult to refuse’ Liverpool’s offer as the 24-year-old is keen on taking the next step in his career and playing in a competitive league like the Premier League.

Despite revamping the midfield department by signing four new players last summer, the Reds are seemingly looking to add a new option to beef up their engine room ahead of next season.

Ederson is a technically gifted player and is also excellent in defensive contributions. The Brazilian showcased his ability to perform in crucial games when he displayed an excellent performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the Europa League.

So, considering Liverpool don’t have a specialist number six other than Wataru Endo, the Atalanta star would be a solid addition if they acquire his service ahead of next season.