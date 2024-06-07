‘First and foremost Liverpool’ – Slot prepared to agree £51m-£60m asking fee to secure signing – CorSera

Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, is prepared to reunite with Dutch international, Teun Koopmeiners, at Anfield, as per reports in Italy.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story via TA claiming that the Merseysiders are ready to submit a substantial offer for the attacking midfielder.

News – Deal close – £46.8million star set to agree terms to secure Liverpool move

Another story coming from Italy suggests that Slot is prepared to agree the asking fee of £51m-£60m to sign Koopmeiners for Liverpool.

As per today’s version of Corriere della Sera – Bergamo (news image provided below), the 26-year-old star has many admirers in Europe, ‘first and foremost Liverpool’.

Slot ‘wants him back’ and the Reds are willing to immediately pay the fee of £51m-£60m demanded by Atalanta to sign him.

Manchester United are another suitor and the EL winners remember that the Red Devils paid a mammoth fee of 85 million euros for Hojlund, who had little experience and few ‘goals’ in the Serie A.

So, they could even pay a big some to land Koopmeiners.

As per CorSera, the Oranje midfielder would prefer to stay in Italy where Juventus are preparing to sign him.

However, the Bianconeri can only offer a fee of 40 million euros. Last summer, Atalanta rejected a bid worth 47 million euros from Napoli.

So, Juve are looking to offer Danish CB, Huijsen, in a player plus cash to deal to some how beat Liverpool and Man Utd to Koopmeiners.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.