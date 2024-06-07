Great desire – Club prepare to sign £63.8million star from Liverpool – Report

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to sign Liverpool ace Luis Diaz this summer, as per Diario AS.

The Colombian has established himself as a key player in the Reds’ starting eleven over the last few years after moving to Anfield from FC Porto back in 2022.

AS states that after being impressed by Diaz’s performances for Liverpool, Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing him.

The Blaugrana’s sporting director Deco’s one of the ‘great dreams’ is to purchase the Colombian star to reinforce the attack.

A similar story was covered yesterday by Sport, who claimed that Diaz is the primary target to reinforce the flanks at Barca.

However, as per AS, Liverpool value their star man at around £63.8m[€75m] and Barcelona can’t afford to spend that much money to secure the South American’s signature amid their financial issues.

With Diaz still having three years left in his current contract, Liverpool do not have to rush to cash-in on him so it looks unlikely that Barcelona will be able to lure him away from Anfield.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, speculation surrounding the future of a few key Liverpool players have been growing ahead of the summer window. It has been reported that Darwin Nunez is currently unsettled at the club, while Diaz has now also been linked with a move away.

However, Liverpool wouldn’t want to completely revamp their frontline and would be hoping to hand Arne Slot a settled team, while making a few new reinforcements to help him achieve success next season.

Therefore, the Reds should be desperate to keep experienced players like Diaz at the club, especially given he is still just 27.