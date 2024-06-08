Report – After first bid, Liverpool told to offer £42.5m to secure signing

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool submitted an offer worth £38m for Atalanta play breaker, Ederson.

The latest update coming from Italy suggests that the Merseysiders have been made aware they need to pay a higher fee to secure the signing.

News – Slot prepared to agree £51m-£60m asking fee to secure signing – CorSera

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), there is no shortage of admirers for the Brazilian midfielder.

In England, Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in luring Ederson from La Dea.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Atalanta president, Antonio Percassi, and head coach, Gasperini, have told the suitors the starting price.

The Bergamo side will only sell the 24-year-old defensive midfielder for a fee of at least £42.5m (50 million euros).

CorSport claim that Teun Koopmeiners is expected to leave Atalanta in the summer transfer window and may join Juventus.

Therefore, the Europa League winners would like to hold on to Ederson, for whom important offers arrived even in the January transfer window.

However, the Italian Serie A side will consider bids for his sale if they reach the minimum value of around £42.5m.

The former Cruzeiro star scored six goals in the league for Atalanta last term but he was mainly responsible to break play in the center of the park.

Fort the Reds, Endo did well in his debut PL season but was unable to perform week in and week out. The Japanese star’s best days are already gone and therefore, a long term replacement should be secured.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £42.5m to sign Ederson?